Status Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Status has a total market capitalization of $82.76 million and $873,134.30 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017491 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,876.63 or 1.00057546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0215333 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,084,673.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

