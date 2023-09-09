sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $37.84 million and $4.09 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 37,897,301 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

