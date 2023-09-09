Syscoin Price Up 2.8% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $67.73 million and $2.16 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,870.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00745700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00119221 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

