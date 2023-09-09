Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.99 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 396,402 shares.

Tavistock Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.22 million, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.97.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

