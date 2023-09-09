Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.10

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.52 ($0.15). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,160,637 shares.

Tekcapital Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £21.38 million, a PE ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.09.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

