Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989,933 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for about 4.5% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 3.49% of Tempur Sealy International worth $237,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.49. 963,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,941. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

