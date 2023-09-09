Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 1,204 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.10. 1,855,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.