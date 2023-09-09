Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 77,761 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,761 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in POSCO by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in POSCO by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 121,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PKX. Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,557. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO



POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

