Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.45 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $170.24 million and $5.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01743665 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,657,753.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

