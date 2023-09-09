Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,000 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Travere Therapeutics worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $98,954. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TVTX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 768,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,839. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

