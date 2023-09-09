Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. 9,009,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,903. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

