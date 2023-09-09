Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.23 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Velas has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and $675,415.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,497,234,524 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497,234,522 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

