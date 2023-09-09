Verge Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $63.26 million and $59.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,861.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00243049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00743527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00553707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00059345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00118598 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,250,588 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

