Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Starboard Value LP’s 10th Largest Position

Starboard Value LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,818,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,320 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for 0.8% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 4.43% of Vertiv worth $240,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $45,569,446.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378,211 shares in the company, valued at $345,364,628.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $45,569,446.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,364,628.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,117,192 shares of company stock worth $815,569,581 over the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

