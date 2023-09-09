VRES Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.55 or 1.00022895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

