Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $37.53 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.53 million and approximately $825,347.01 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00038182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,044,013 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

