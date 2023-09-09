Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Buys 251,501 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 206.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,501 shares during the period. Nextdoor accounts for approximately 0.5% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIND. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Nextdoor by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nextdoor by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Nextdoor stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 3,685,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $738.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.80. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.71 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

