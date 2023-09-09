Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Weave Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,358,074 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $3,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weave Communications by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 354,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Weave Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,878,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 298,155 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weave Communications news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 3,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $1,716,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,421,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Goodsell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,516 shares of company stock worth $3,835,486 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $652.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

