World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.30 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $49.30 million and $1.34 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,388,294 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

