1irstGold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.04 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $1,363.92 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $62.37 or 0.00242398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

