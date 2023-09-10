42-coin (42) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.35 Million

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32,157.09 or 1.25099858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $136.58 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00237452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

