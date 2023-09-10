ABCMETA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.24 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $628,577.78 and approximately $53.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000642 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

