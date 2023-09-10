Ace Cash (ACEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $789.64

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

