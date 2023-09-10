Achain (ACT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $164,695.64

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $164,695.64 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002624 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001582 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

