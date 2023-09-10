Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $114.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00143288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003839 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.