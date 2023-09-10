Algorand Price Hits $0.0912 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $714.01 million and $25.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,473,373 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

