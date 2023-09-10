Ankr Market Cap Reaches $181.73 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Ankr has a total market cap of $181.73 million and $8.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,752.20 or 1.00054649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01829972 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $7,954,432.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

