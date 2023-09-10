Arbitrum Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $136.17 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.86985425 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $74,507,189.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

