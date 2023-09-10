Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $61.23 million and $834,088.79 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00036642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

