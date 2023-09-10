Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $4.37 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $614.94 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00016973 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,725.97 or 1.00012082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92450938 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.43057437 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $15,577,874.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.