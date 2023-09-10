Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $143.37 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $190.18 or 0.00738901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00114998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,500,719 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.