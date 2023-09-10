Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $501.43 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $25,738.13 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $501.43 billion and $8.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.00738901 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00114998 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015814 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000335 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,481,950 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.