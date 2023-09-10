Bitkub Coin (KUB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.19 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $154.19 million and $397,076.04 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

