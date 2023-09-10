BitShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.91 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.91 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002256 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,039,809 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

