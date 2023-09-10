BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Head to Head Comparison

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) and Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BlackSky Technology and Quarta-Rad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Quarta-Rad 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Quarta-Rad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

41.4% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Quarta-Rad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -106.33% -68.70% -33.54% Quarta-Rad N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Quarta-Rad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $74.08 million 2.41 -$74.17 million ($0.62) -2.05 Quarta-Rad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quarta-Rad has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats Quarta-Rad on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company's Spectra AI software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services comprising object, change, and anomaly detection; site monitoring; analytical solutions; develops and delivers launch vehicles, satellites, and payload systems; and engineering services. The company's products and services are used in national and homeland security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Quarta-Rad

(Get Free Report)

Quarta-Rad, Inc. distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector. In addition, it offers RADEX M107, a simple radon gas detector that provides visual/audio alarm when a threshold is reached, as well as RADEX EMI50, a hand-held device, which offers real-time measuring of electric field strength and electro magnetic field. Further, the company provides light and brightness detection equipment, such as RADEX Lupin, a hand-held device that measures illumination, brightness, and flicker ratio of LED screens. It markets its products through the independent distributors and the Internet. The company was formerly known as Quatra-Rad, Inc. and changed its name to Quarta-Rad, Inc. in February 2012. Quarta-Rad, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.