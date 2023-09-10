Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.39–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.50 million-$454.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.13 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.39)-($0.37) EPS.

Braze Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 513,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.