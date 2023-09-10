BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.19-$9.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.99 billion-$8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion. BRP also updated its FY24 guidance to CAD12.35-12.85 EPS.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

