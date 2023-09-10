Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $129.36 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.75 billion and approximately $129.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.27 or 0.06263610 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00036694 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016370 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00025882 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00012020 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004449 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,152,657,253 coins and its circulating supply is 35,091,826,138 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.