CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and $4.63 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,746.19 or 1.00058441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03938498 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,666,599.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

