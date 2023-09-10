Coin98 (C98) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.54 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $76.73 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002944 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,777,767 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

