Comparing Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare 4.70% 7.42% 5.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Viemed Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $250,898.00 79.27 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $156.13 million 1.81 $6.22 million $0.19 38.95

Analyst Ratings

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mangoceuticals and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Viemed Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company also leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other small respiratory equipment; and sells and rents DME devices. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management related solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services, as well as healthcare staffing and recruitment services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

