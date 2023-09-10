Contrasting Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic $422.00 million 0.28 -$384.00 million ($17.42) -0.29

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -97.34% -85.04% -51.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContextLogic has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Airborne Wireless Network and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 2 0 1 0 1.67

ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

