Cronos Market Cap Hits $1.33 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $8.95 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00012021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

