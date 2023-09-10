Decentralized Social Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $8.74 or 0.00033990 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $92.07 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

