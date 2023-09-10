DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.81

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.81 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

