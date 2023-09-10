ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $526.06 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,906.29 or 0.99963030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04529605 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,564.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.