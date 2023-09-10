Elrond Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $604.63 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Elrond has a total market cap of $604.63 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $23.31 or 0.00090755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,949,003 coins and its circulating supply is 25,943,851 coins. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

