Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,667.31

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Energi has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $82,667.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,609,421 coins and its circulating supply is 68,609,549 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

