Energi Price Tops $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $77,384.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00036638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,623,815 coins and its circulating supply is 68,623,945 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

