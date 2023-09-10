Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $213,477.31 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $73.45 million and approximately $213,477.31 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,737.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00236222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00736284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00553201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00058349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00114458 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,422,933 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

